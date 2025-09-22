UL Lafayette welcomes its largest freshman class – ever

By UL Lafayette Office of Communications and Marketing

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has enrolled the largest freshman class in its history.

UL Lafayette welcomed 3,214 first-time freshmen this fall, a 4.8% increase over last year. This is the third year in a row that the incoming freshman class has exceeded 3,000 students, noted Dr. DeWayne Bowie, vice president for Enrollment Management. “Students and families are choosing the University because it offers a combination of excellent academics, a fun and supportive environment, and top-tier research opportunities,” he said.

Members of the Class of 2029 come from 448 high schools and are academically accomplished. They hold a mean cumulative high school GPA of 3.59, a mean core GPA of 3.73, and an ACT Superscore Composite of 25.15 for those admitted using test scores. UL Lafayette saw a 14% increase in freshmen with an ACT Superscore of 28 or higher and a 16% increase in those with a 23 or higher.

“The academic strength of this class is remarkable,” Bowie added. “We are enrolling more students with high ACT scores, stronger GPAs and greater readiness for college-level work. These students are prepared to thrive in the rigorous learning environment UL Lafayette offers.”

Overall enrollment growth

The Fall 2025 census shows a total enrollment of 19,723 students, a 2.65% increase from last year. Of that figure, 16,100 are degree-seeking students – 13,828 undergraduates and 2,272 graduate students – a 2.78% increase over Fall 2024. The University also enrolled 3,623 non-degree students in training courses, certifications, and Professional and Continuing Education programs.

Undergraduate enrollment grew by 2.95%, and graduate enrollment increased by 1.75%. Continuing student enrollment was up 3.5% from last year. Continuing undergraduate students increased by 2.23%, while continuing graduate students saw a 10.6% increase. At the graduate level, 1,692 students are pursuing master’s degrees, while 547 students are enrolled in doctoral programs.

Dr. Mary Farmer-Kaiser, dean of the Graduate School, said the rise in continuing graduate students highlights the quality of UL Lafayette’s programs. “That kind of growth and retention is a testament to the dedication of our faculty and the determination of our students,” she said.

Online learning grew as well, with 2,134 students enrolled in online programs, a 9% increase over Fall 2024.

Statewide and global reach

Louisiana’s public colleges and universities take a census of full-time and part-time students on the 14th day of classes each fall semester. The totals are reported to the Louisiana Board of Regents and, in the case of UL Lafayette, to the University of Louisiana System, as well.

The Fall 2025 census also provides a snapshot of the University community beyond enrollment totals. Among degree-seeking students, nearly 38% are from underrepresented backgrounds; 30% are classified as first-generation, students whose parents did not complete a college degree. Ninety percent of students are from Louisiana and hail from all 64 Louisiana parishes. Forty-six U.S. states, possessions and the District of Columbia and 82 countries are also represented among the student body.