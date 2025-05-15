UL Lafayette to award honorary doctorate to Richard “Dickie” Landry

An internationally renowned saxophonist, composer, photographer, producer and painter will receive an honorary doctorate of the arts from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette during Spring 2025 Commencement ceremonies.

Alumnus Richard “Dickie” Landry will be recognized with the honorary degree during the College of the Arts’ ceremony on Friday, May 16. It will begin at 9 a.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Individual Commencement ceremonies for UL Lafayette’s eight academic colleges will be held over two days – on Friday and Saturday, May 17, at the Cajundome and Convention Center.

Landry’s musical training began at age 6 when he started singing in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Choir in his hometown of Cecilia, La.

He began playing the saxophone at age 10. Landry earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University in 1962. He taught in St. Landry Parish and played music locally before moving to New York City in 1969. His first concert in the city was in 1972 with a group of other Louisiana artists.

He has performed at some of the most storied venues in the world. In addition to his solo work, Landry was a member of the original group that formed the Philip Glass Ensemble in the late 1960s. He performed with the renowned ensemble until 1981, including for concerts and recordings of Glass’ innovative classic opera “Einstein on the Beach.”

After returning to Louisiana in 1995, Landry, along with C.C. Adcock and Steve Riley, formed the all-star swamp pop band Lil’ Band o' Gold with legendary swamp pop singer and drummer, Warren Storm. The band toured internationally.

Landry also has performed, recorded or collaborated with other notable musicians from a variety of genres, including Bob Dylan, Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin and Paul Simon.

Among his work as a producer is the “Tribute to the Blues” concert in 1978 at Carnegie Hall in New York City, which featured Clifton Chenier, John Lee Hooker, Lightnin’ Hopkins, David “Honeyboy” Edwards, Big Mama Thornton and Lightnin’ Slim.

Landry’s photographs – including a collection that documents the 1970s New York art scene – and paintings and drawings have been exhibited globally.

“Landry’s talents are exceptional,” wrote Daryl Joseph Moore, dean of the University’s College of the Arts, in a letter nominating Landry for the honorary doctorate.

Moore added: “We are proud of his accomplishments as he is a testament to the fertile landscape of our University and the infinite possibilities for the many talented individuals who traverse our campus, of which he is a shining exemplar.”

Learn more about Richard “Dickie” Landry and his work here.