UL Lafayette students snare scholarships with Saints, Pelicans

By UL Lafayette Office of Communications and Marketing

Two University of Louisiana at Lafayette students have earned scholarships from the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.

Joshua Moreau and Brian Tran have been selected for $5,000 scholarships from the professional sports franchises, which fund two annual scholarships at UL Lafayette for qualified students.

The scholarships are a result of an academic partnership that began in 2019 when UL became an Official Higher Education Partner of both teams . The three-year collaboration provides opportunities for scholarships and networking to University students. Scholarships are awarded to juniors and seniors who have maintained at least a 3.0 GPA and plan to pursue careers in sports, tourism, or entertainment industries.

Moreau is a junior from Lafayette majoring in management. He has been a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success.

Moreau manages the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team and was a volunteer coach at Teurlings High School’s basketball camp. He has performed community service with Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency, LBA Cares, and St. Joseph Diner.

Moreau plans to attend graduate school at the University, and continue as basketball team manager. His eventual goal is to become a general manager in the National Basketball Association.

Tran is a senior from Mandeville, La., majoring in kinesiology with a concentration in sports management. During his time at the University, Tran has served as historian and social chair for Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity.

He is a sports photographer who has photographed Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns athletics teams and National Football League games.

Tran has volunteered with the Miracle Network Dance Marathon initiative and participated in Big Man on Campus. After graduation, he plans to work as a sports photographer, with a focus on content creation.

Learn more about the scholarship program, mentorships, and the partnerships between UL Lafayette and the Saints and the Pelicans at the Office of Career Services website.

