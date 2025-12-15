UL Lafayette sets single-day Commencement ceremonies

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will honor Fall 2025 graduates on Friday, Dec. 19, during Commencement ceremonies at the Cajundome.

Fall 2025 Commencement will be held as a single-day event featuring two ceremonies.

The 9 a.m. ceremony will recognize graduates in the College of the Arts, B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration, College of Engineering and College of Nursing & Health Sciences.

A 2 p.m. ceremony will follow for the College of Education & Human Development, College of Liberal Arts, Ray P. Authement College of Sciences and University College.

Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet will deliver the Commencement address during the 9 a.m. ceremony. Jerry Prejean, Acadiana Market president and private client group manager at First Horizon Bank, will speak during the 2 p.m. ceremony. Both are University alumni.

Graduates from all academic programs will be recognized during the ceremonies. Degrees will be conferred, and graduates will be called to cross the stage.

Members of the public who plan to attend ceremonies should park at Cajun Field. The University’s clear bag policy will be in place. Attendees can carry one clear bag such as a one-gallon clear storage bag or a small clear purse or clutch. University Police officers will examine bags and purses.

Ceremonies will be livestreamed via links on the Cajundome’s website. Individual ceremonies will also be livestreamed on the University’s main Facebook page.

Share Commencement photos and messages to graduates on social media by using the hashtag #RaginGrads.

Visit the University’s Commencement website for more information or to access the #RaginGrads photo wall.