UL Lafayette confers nearly 1,100 degrees during Fall 2025 Commencement

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette conferred 1,085 degrees during Fall 2025 Commencement ceremonies Friday, Dec. 19, at the Cajundome.
The total includes 780 bachelor’s degrees, 280 master’s degrees, 23 doctoral degrees and two graduate certificates. Graduates represented 47 Louisiana parishes, 28 states and 34 countries.
During the ceremonies, the University recognized Molly Goforth, an electrical engineering major in the College of Engineering, as its overall Outstanding Graduate. William Dailey, a Francophone studies major in the College of Liberal Arts, was honored as the overall Outstanding Master’s Graduate.
Undergraduate students who completed degrees with a 4.0 GPA were also recognized:
- Brody Lloyd Cancienne, accounting
- Emma Marie Circello, speech pathology and audiology
- Gracie Morgen Crochet, chemistry
- Hunter John Freyou, biology
- Dev Gautam, biology
- Emma Kate Haley, elementary education
- Kaitlyn Jean Hinton, art or music education
- My Thi Hoa La, criminal justice
- Isabella Louise Mathews, anthropology
- Rhett Michael Morvant, computer science
- Piper Ann Racca, sociology
- Emily Kaye Richard, elementary education
- Leigha E. Russ, political science
- Abigail Christine Valentin, accounting
- Nikolaus Charles Vice, computer science
In his remarks, Ramesh Kolluru, PhD, UL Lafayette interim president, reminded graduates that, as alumni, they have “a lifelong connection to this University.”
“As you leave this ceremony, you do so not only with a degree, but as part of a University community that takes pride in your achievements and remains invested in your future and in your success,” he said.
A list of Fall 2025 graduates can be found here [louisiana.edu].