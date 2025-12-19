UL Lafayette confers nearly 1,100 degrees during Fall 2025 Commencement

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette conferred 1,085 degrees during Fall 2025 Commencement ceremonies Friday, Dec. 19, at the Cajundome.

The total includes 780 bachelor’s degrees, 280 master’s degrees, 23 doctoral degrees and two graduate certificates. Graduates represented 47 Louisiana parishes, 28 states and 34 countries.

During the ceremonies, the University recognized Molly Goforth, an electrical engineering major in the College of Engineering, as its overall Outstanding Graduate. William Dailey, a Francophone studies major in the College of Liberal Arts, was honored as the overall Outstanding Master’s Graduate.

Undergraduate students who completed degrees with a 4.0 GPA were also recognized:



Brody Lloyd Cancienne, accounting

Emma Marie Circello, speech pathology and audiology

Gracie Morgen Crochet, chemistry

Hunter John Freyou, biology

Dev Gautam, biology

Emma Kate Haley, elementary education

Kaitlyn Jean Hinton, art or music education

My Thi Hoa La, criminal justice

Isabella Louise Mathews, anthropology

Rhett Michael Morvant, computer science

Piper Ann Racca, sociology

Emily Kaye Richard, elementary education

Leigha E. Russ, political science

Abigail Christine Valentin, accounting

Nikolaus Charles Vice, computer science



In his remarks, Ramesh Kolluru, PhD, UL Lafayette interim president, reminded graduates that, as alumni, they have “a lifelong connection to this University.”

“As you leave this ceremony, you do so not only with a degree, but as part of a University community that takes pride in your achievements and remains invested in your future and in your success,” he said.