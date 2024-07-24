UL Lafayette breaks ground on new student-centered engineering building

By UL Lafayette Office of Communications and Marketing

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s College of Engineering broke ground Tuesday for its new Engineering Student-Centered Collaborative Building. Once completed, the nearly 65,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will be home to the newly established Engineering Center of Excellence , or ECoE.

Designed to foster teamwork, creativity and student success, the building and accompanying ECoE “are significant milestones in our commitment to reimagining and advancing engineering education, research and workforce development,” said Dr. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette president.

“ECoE will empower students to be leaders in the fields of engineering and engineering technology and bridge the skills gap that exists between education and industry needs,” added Dr. Jaimie Hebert, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “It will bring students’ ideas to life and connect their work to solving tomorrow’s engineering challenges.”

The building’s first floor will include a 5,000-square-foot makerspace, a creative hub with equipment and technology for students to develop prototypes and projects. An aptly named “collaboratorium” – a space where students can come together to share ideas, work on projects and benefit from each other’s expertise – will lead to a second-floor collaboration studio and tech tank terrace designed for partnerships that cross disciplines.

“ECoE will provide students and faculty with an environment of limitless creativity,” said Dr. Ahmed Khattab, dean of the College of Engineering. “ECoE is not just a center – it’s a dynamic movement and a bold vision. It’s where education meets innovation, where students forge solutions to the challenges of the future. Imagine a space where students don’t just learn, but also connect, create and collaborate. That’s what the Engineering Student-Centered Collaborative Building and ECoE will provide.”

Khattab described the building’s third floor as “the heart of ECoE.” Its “Bridge” area will include huddle rooms for team discussions, tutoring rooms for tailored academic support, and individual study rooms for focused learning.

ECoE also will provide space for enrichment activities and programs. These include the Engineering Innovation Program, the Dean’s Certificate for Leadership and Innovation, career development, industry partnership, and study abroad programs, and the Continuing Engineering Education Program for workforce development, among other initiatives.

The Engineering Student-Centered Collaborative Building will be situated next to Madison and Rougeou halls, the University’s two other engineering buildings. Its construction will augment an ongoing renovation to Madison Hall, which opened in 1957 and that will be transformed into a state-of-the-art space used primarily for teaching labs and research. Rougeou Hall, built in 1988, will continue to house classrooms and other academic spaces.

“Collectively, these improvements and new construction represent an investment in the strategic growth of campus and coincide with the College of Engineering’s evolving, innovative approach to workforce development, education and research,” Khattab said.

During the 2023 State of the University address, Savoie announced UL Lafayette had received initial state funding for the construction of a planned sciences building across from the new engineering building and adjacent to Oliver Hall, home of the Ray P. Authement College of Sciences . Once completed, the buildings will form a “STEM Quad” on campus’ western edge.

In the address, Savoie described the STEM Quad as “a visible symbol – not only of the individual strengths of our colleges of Sciences and Engineering, but of the collective power they hold to inspire ingenuity, drive innovation and produce results – for students and for society as a whole.”

The new engineering building is projected to cost about $55 million in state and private funds.

Private dollars raised will support the academic programs and student services in the new Engineering Student-Centered Collaborative Building and will be part of the largest comprehensive fundraising initiative in UL Lafayette history. Together: The Campaign for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette aims to raise $500 million. Among the campaign’s priorities: the renovation, construction and maintenance of academic spaces, including labs and classrooms.

For more on how to support the new Engineering Student-Centered Collaborative Building and ECoE, contact Katherine Burlette, managing director of Development, at Katherine.kennedy@louisiana.edu or call (337) 482-0912.

Learn more about the Together Campaign . Find more information on the ECoE here . Find a video presentation about the new Engineering Student-Centered Collaborative Building and ECoE here . Read the University’s 2022 announcement about the new building here .

