UL Lafayette alumnus makes bequest to support LGBTQ+ students, psychology and gender studies

Alumnus Donna Moore has made a major charitable bequest to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, which she says reflects a lifetime of gratitude, purpose, and commitment to the values she holds most dear. The bequest will establish multiple endowed and non-endowed funds, benefiting several areas of the University, including LGBTQ+ studies and student support, gender studies, student research, and the Department of Psychology. One fund will also provide emergency relief and financial assistance to students who participate in organizations that promote a diverse and welcoming campus, and additional scholarship funds will support students pursuing degrees in psychology and gender studies.

"My time at UL Lafayette left an enduring mark on my life, cultivating meaningful relationships and

cherished memories that continue to affirm my belief in the goodness of humanity and the richness of life,"

Moore says. "I hope my gift inspires others to pay it forward in their own meaningful way, ensuring that the students of tomorrow have access to opportunities and experiences that will positively shape their lives forever."

Moore first arrived on campus in the late 1970s and immediately felt at home among the vibrant campus life and historic buildings, amidst trying new and delicious food like boudin. As a student in the College of Liberal Arts, she was deeply shaped by her coursework in psychology and women's history, which she describes as profound.

Moore is also a 20-year member of the Krewe of Muses in New Orleans, an avid world traveler, and a lifelong athlete who has competed around the world in the Gay Games – winning a bronze medal in tennis at the 2006 Chicago Games.

Her bequest to UL Lafayette will leave a tangible legacy devoted to lifting up others and creating

meaningful opportunities for subsequent generations of students, for years to come, according to a UL spokesperson. To learn more about the College of Liberal Arts or other University initiatives, contact the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Foundation at (337) 482-0700, email ulfoundation@louisiana.edu, or visit give.louisiana.edu.