UL hosts Pioneering Louisiana event

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette brought state and federal partners together this week to showcase how recent federal and state investment and industry partnerships are leveraging decades of research expertise to create new economic and workforce opportunities for Louisiana.

The “Pioneering Louisiana” event on Tuesday highlighted University strengths in semiconductor and advanced manufacturing, energy and critical materials, biotechnology and biodefense, and defense and aerospace. Representatives from Louisiana’s congressional delegation, local state legislators, state agency leaders and industry partners attended.

UL Lafayette’s research enterprise exceeds $263 million annually, and the University generates more than $4.4 billion in annual economic impact across Louisiana.

Presentations demonstrated how state and federal investments are building on innovation and expertise developed at UL Lafayette over decades to expand Louisiana’s workforce and economy. Examples included the University’s Silicon Bayou Semiconductor Technology Center; energy research and the Louisiana Energy Extension Service; biotechnology research and emerging biomanufacturing opportunities at the New Iberia Research Center and Progress Point; and expanding capabilities in defense and aerospace.

The event also emphasized workforce development, including opportunities for students to gain hands-on research experience and prepare for careers in industries critical to Louisiana and the nation.

Following the presentation, attendees made their way through a showcase led by University students, faculty, researchers and partners, who demonstrated work underway across the featured areas. The “show and tell” included University-developed technology such as autonomous vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning CajunBot, and the Cajun Advanced Picosatellite Experiment (CAPE), the state’s first and only university program in which students design, build and launch satellites into space.