UL Homecoming: Paint the Town Red winners, upcoming events

This week is UL's Homecoming.

Yesterday and today was the judging for the Paint the Town Red event; here are the winners, announced by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association.

Local businesses and schools once again showed their Ragin’ Cajun spirit by decorating their spaces in red and white to celebrate Homecoming, organizers say.

Business Winners - see photos, click here.

Exterior

1st Place – SLEMCO

2nd Place – Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG)

Best Newcomer – Welborn Hargett, Injury Attorneys

Interior

1st Place – Gardenview Assisted Living Lafayette

2nd Place – Neuner Pate

Best Newcomer – SLEMCO

Most Spirited – Hospice of Acadiana

Chair’s Choice – Brown & Brown Insurance

School Winners - see photos, click here.

Interior

1st Place - Fisher Early Childhood Development Center

2nd Place - Youngsville Middle School

Exterior

1st Place - Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School

2nd Place - Sugar & Spice Broussard

