UL Homecoming: Paint the Town Red winners, upcoming events

Courtesy UL Lafayette Alumni Association
This week is UL's Homecoming.

Yesterday and today was the judging for the Paint the Town Red event; here are the winners, announced by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association.

Local businesses and schools once again showed their Ragin’ Cajun spirit by decorating their spaces in red and white to celebrate Homecoming, organizers say.

Business Winners - see photos, click here.
Exterior
1st Place – SLEMCO
2nd Place – Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG)
Best Newcomer – Welborn Hargett, Injury Attorneys

Interior
1st Place – Gardenview Assisted Living Lafayette
2nd Place – Neuner Pate
Best Newcomer – SLEMCO

Most Spirited – Hospice of Acadiana

Chair’s Choice – Brown & Brown Insurance

School Winners - see photos, click here.
Interior 
1st Place - Fisher Early Childhood Development Center
2nd Place - Youngsville Middle School

Exterior
1st Place - Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School
2nd Place - Sugar & Spice Broussard

Here are the upcoming events:

October 15th, 2025

Homecoming 2025: Cajuns Got Talent

October 16th, 2025

Homecoming 2025: Yell Like Hell Pep Rally

October 18th, 2025

Homecoming Parade

