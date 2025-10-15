UL Homecoming: Paint the Town Red winners, upcoming events

This week is UL's Homecoming.
Yesterday and today was the judging for the Paint the Town Red event; here are the winners, announced by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association.
Local businesses and schools once again showed their Ragin’ Cajun spirit by decorating their spaces in red and white to celebrate Homecoming, organizers say.
Business Winners - see photos, click here.
Exterior
1st Place – SLEMCO
2nd Place – Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG)
Best Newcomer – Welborn Hargett, Injury Attorneys
Interior
1st Place – Gardenview Assisted Living Lafayette
2nd Place – Neuner Pate
Best Newcomer – SLEMCO
Most Spirited – Hospice of Acadiana
Chair’s Choice – Brown & Brown Insurance
School Winners - see photos, click here.
Interior
1st Place - Fisher Early Childhood Development Center
2nd Place - Youngsville Middle School
Exterior
1st Place - Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School
2nd Place - Sugar & Spice Broussard
Here are the upcoming events: