UL changes date of payroll change - again

Administrators have revised changes to UL Lafayette’s pay schedule that would have forced some faculty and staff to work briefly without pay at the beginning of the fall term, The Current is reporting.

Citing a faculty survey and feedback on the proposal, UL officials announced Jul. 2 that the transition to a biweekly pay schedule will be delayed until November, instead of August as originally planned, the newspaper reports.

Faculty had been outraged when the pay schedule plan circulated in May. Under that plan, faculty receiving nine months of paychecks would have not been paid in August, instead receiving that compensation later in the following year, The Current reports.

Instead, nine- and 12-month faculty and nine-month staff will continue receiving monthly paychecks through October, with a transition to biweekly pay expected in November. Adjunct instructors will move to biweekly pay in August, with a first paycheck Sept. 4, the newspaper is reporting.

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