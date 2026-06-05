UL Lafayette releases update on proposed payroll transition

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette released an update on the proposed payroll transition that would leave some employees, including professors, without a paycheck in August.

Below is the full statement:

Dear faculty and staff,





Earlier today, members of University leadership and I met with representatives from Faculty Senate, Staff Council and the campus AAUP chapter regarding the planned transition to a biweekly payroll cycle.





Thank you to everyone who has shared questions, concerns and feedback over the past week. We have heard you, and today’s discussions helped us identify a solution designed to address several of the concerns employees have raised.





Most importantly, the approach currently being explored would ensure every employee receives two paychecks in the month of August. The plan will not interrupt health coverage, retirement and other benefits.





While details are still being finalized, our goal remains to implement this transition in a way that minimizes disruptions to faculty, staff, graduate students and their families.





Today’s discussions were productive and helped move us forward. Our next step is a conversation with you and the broader campus community during a town hall next week. Additional details will be shared soon.





Again, thank you for your engagement, your partnership and your continued dedication to our students and the University.





Sincerely,

Dr. Ramesh Kolluru

President



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ORIGINAL STORY POSTED JUNE 2, 2026

Payroll changes will leave some UL Lafayette employees, including professors, without a paycheck in August, The Advocate is reporting.

On May 27, officials at University of Louisiana at Lafayette advised employees that the university is switching everyone to a biweekly pay schedule. Instead of professors, graduate students and adjunct professors being paid once a month, they’ll be paid every other week, the newspaper reports.

Faculty will receive their final monthly paycheck on July 31 and won’t receive their first biweekly check until Sept. 4. The new school year starts Aug. 15.

An email from the university advised employees to review the new pay dates and their personal finances and adjust their budgets accordingly, The Advocate reports.

That messaging to just plan ahead angered some faculty, Leah Orr, faculty senate president and head of the English department, told the newspaper.

To read her interview and the rest of the story, click here.