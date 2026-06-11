UL asked legislature for $15 million; they got $9 million

The Louisiana Legislature budgeted $9 million from various funds to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for operations in the recently-concluded session, The Advocate reports.

The newspaper reports that UL officials had requested $15 million.

The funding is not final until Gov. Jeff Landry approves the budget.

“This legislative session, state lawmakers granted the University $9 million in support for fiscal year 2027 focused on university operations and student success priorities,” spokesman Eric Maron said in a statement Wednesday. “The University remains grateful for the support shown by state leaders throughout this process and will continue efforts focused on long-term financial sustainability and operational improvements.”

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