UL announces new PhD program

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has launched a Ph.D. program in applied computing and information sciences , the first of its kind in the state. Its curriculum is tailored to prepare students to make strategic, research-based leadership decisions and improve business efficiency.

“Unlike programs that focus solely on computer science or computer engineering, the applied computing and information sciences program examines technology from a user’s perspective — how people interact with systems and how information moves through organizations,” said Dr. Azmy S. Ackleh, dean of the Ray P. Authement College of Sciences .

The multidisciplinary program emphasizes the practical application of computing technologies, including artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity and machine learning, with a focus on organizational and business contexts.

UL Lafayette’s Graduate School is accepting applications for the program. Courses are set to begin with the Fall 2026 semester, both on campus and 100% online.

It is the University’s first Ph.D. program with an online delivery, enabling students to enroll from anywhere in the country while maintaining their careers in the field. The online delivery helps meet growing workforce demands, said Dr. Mary Farmer-Kaiser, dean of the Graduate School.

Students complete the same curriculum, work with the same faculty, and meet the same degree requirements whether they attend online or on campus, Farmer-Kaiser said. The program emphasizes advanced research, project management and problem-solving skills that prepare graduates for careers both inside and outside academia, while allowing working professionals to apply what they learn to real-world challenges.

“A Ph.D. is no longer preparation for a single career path,” she said. “It builds the depth of knowledge and transferable skills that are increasingly essential across today’s business, government and nonprofit sectors.”