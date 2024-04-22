UL announces 2024 Summer Camp offerings

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Office of University Camps has announced its 2024 Summer Camp offerings for June and July.

With summer camp season quickly approaching, University Camps at UL Lafayette is offering a variety of athletic, academic, and recreational camps for different age groups.

"We provide one-of-a-kind learning experiences for children by offering them unique camps to explore the UL Lafayette campus," said Michelle Bernard, Director of University Camps. "Our team of Camp Counselors will guide students to explore fun places around campus like Cypress Lake, Hilliard Art Museum, UL Rec Center, and more!"

According to the university, athletic camps include Baseball, Girl's Basketball, Soccer, Volleyball, and Women’s Basketball Team Camp.

Academic programs with summer camp options include American Sign Language, Architecture & Design, Center for Gifted Education, Nursing & Health Sciences, UL Piano Institute, and Vocal Arts.

Recreational camps include Beginner Cajun Cooking Camp, Ragin’ Cajuns Kids Camp, Ragin’ Cajuns Esports Camp, Sweet Treats Baking Camp, and Recreational Sports Camp featuring activities such as pickle ball, disc golf, spike ball, and more.

Registration is now open. Learn more and register at louisiana.edu/camps and ragincajuns.com/camps.