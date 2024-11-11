Two wounded Friday night; LPD asking for tips

Lafayette Police are asking for information in a shooting that happened late Friday.

Officers were called to the 800 block of East Vermilion just before midnight Friday night.

They found a person there who had been shot; they had a non-life-threatening wound. A short time later they learned a second victim was at a local hospital, also with a non-life-threatening wound.

The investigating is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.