Two teenagers are missing from Lafayette.

The girls are Khloe Somerville, 16, and Natalie Nelson, 15, are possibly in a 2020 Kia Optima, dark gray, with license plate LA 302HHV.

They were last seen on March 22 around 10 p.m. in Lafayette, and no one has heard from either girls since the early morning hours of March 23.

They could be in the Shreveport area. If you see them or know where they are, call Lafayette Police at 337-291-8600.