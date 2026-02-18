Two shot on Mardi Gras Day

Two people were shot in Lafayette Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of East Clinton Street.

Two men were fighting, and a bystander tried to break it up, when one of the men pulled a concealed gun from his sweatshirt and shot the person who tried to intervene. Then the two original combatants began struggling over the gun, which went off again and hit the man who pulled the gun, police allege.

Both people are in the hospital in stable condition, police say. When the man who had the gun is released, he will be booked into jail, on warrants accusing him of two counts attempted first-degree murder and one count illegal use of a weapon.

After the shooting, the bystander's friend tried to drive him in the hospital, but ran into roadblocks. Officers at roadblocks were able to call an ambulance to come pick him up, so he was picked up downtown - but the shooting happened on Clinton Street, police say.

We'll update this story as more information is available.