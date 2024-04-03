Two second-chance job fairs scheduled

Two second chance job fairs are set for April in Acadiana.

Acadiana Workforce Solutions in collaboration with the Department of Corrections, Louisiana Workforce Commission, United Way, St. Mary Parish Government and St. Landry Parish Government are hosting the events.

Organizers say these job fairs are a great opportunity for individuals seeking to connect with employers and reenter the job force.

“Employment is the cornerstone to reducing recidivism. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections has a myriad of programs to improve the success and skillset of those releasing from the state’s prisons. We are pleased to partner with the Louisiana Workforce Commission in job fairs like these, which ensure public safety by providing job opportunities for those who are reentering society," says Corey Acosta/Director, Louisiana Office of Probation & Parole.

The Department of Public Safety and Corrections has spearheaded re-entry job fairs in the community in efforts to assist individuals with re-entry into the workforce. Creating these opportunities for individuals enhances the diversity and equity of an employer’s workforce.

“Acadiana Workforce Solutions is proud to assist in re-entry efforts. Our workforce is the cornerstone of growth for the economy. Investing our time and efforts into our workforce aids in preparing our workforce region to be future-ready," says Brenda Foulcard, Director, Acadiana Workforce Solutions, Region IV

The Re-entry Job Fairs are planned:

Thursday, April 11 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium, 728 Myrtle Street, Morgan City, LA from 11am – 2pm, applicants will be able to meet with employers, receive information on current job openings, and submit job applications to employers. For more information contact: Monique McCray at 337-442-0374 or Jeri Mestayer at 337-256-2027 or Rachelle Duhon at 337-499-1758.

Tuesday, April 16 at the Yambilee Building, 1939 W Landry Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 from 9am – 12pm, applicants will be able to meet with employers and apply for open positions. There will also be several opportunities to win a $75 gift card. For resume assistance and interview preparation please contact: Krystal Jean-Batiste at 337-591-5334. For more information contact Kyle Pitre at 337-459-1377.

Although both job fairs are geared toward re-entry applicants, they are both open to the public.