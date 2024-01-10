All-clear given at Carencro schools

Update: The all-clear has been given by the fire department for a gas leak, according Carencro Police Chief David Anderson.

———————————

Carencro High and Live Oak Elementary have been evacuated due to the smell of gas.

The fire department is investigating the situation.

KATC will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

