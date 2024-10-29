Two people die in separate Acadiana car crashes

Two people died Monday in fatal crashes, State Police say.

The first crash happened in Lafayette Parish just before 1 a.m.

Troopers say two vehicles were involved, but one fled the scene. It happened on I-10 west, just east of La. 343. Ashley Campbell, 38, of Temple, Texas died in the crash.

Troopers say an SUV was traveling west in the right land, and struck the rear of another vehicle. The SUV traveled off the road, but the other vehicle kept going.

The driver of the SUV and a juvenile passenger sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a hospital. Campbell, who was a passenger in the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither Campbell nor the driver were wearing seat belts. Troopers are still investigating whether the juvenile was wearing a seat belt.

Routine toxicology samples were collected for analysis.

Troopers are seeking information about the CMV, which likely has rear damage. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Troop I at (337) 262-5880 or visit: http://la-safe.org/ [la-safe.org] and click on the “Suspicious Activity” link to report anonymously.

A few hours later, just before 4 a.m., troopers investigated another fatal crash on Interstate 49 near the rest area in St. Landry Parish.

Markis Williams, 46, of Sterlington, died in that crash.

Troopers say Williams was driving a pick-up truck south on I-49 when the truck traveled off the road to the left. Williams lost control and the truck overturned in the median. Williams wasn't wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology samples were collected for analysis.

Both crashes remain under investigation.