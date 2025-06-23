Two people die in crash

Two people died in a crash that happened Saturday night in Broussard.

Broussard Police say they were called to the intersection of U.S. 90 at Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

The found that a person driving a car south on Ambassador Caffery, ran the red light and crash into an eastbound 18-wheeler on U.S. 90.

Both the driver and the passenger in that car died. The driver of the rig wasn't injured.

Police aren't releasing identities until next of kin can be notified. The investigation is ongoing, but police say toxicology results are pending.