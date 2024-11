Two more arrests were made in the November 9th shooting at KOK Restaurant on E. University Avenue.

Lafayette police arrested 25-year-old Dnedrick Wilson and 24-year-old Davontae Gardner on Friday, November 22nd.

Wilson was booked with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, while Gardner was booked on one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

The investigation is still ongoing.