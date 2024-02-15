Two meetings set to discuss Bonin Power Plant

The Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) plans to host two events later this month to discuss plans to demolish and rebuild the Bonin power plant.

The first event is set for Monday, February 26, between 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Lafayette Main Library, and the second is set for Wednesday, February 28, between 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the South Regional Library.

A release states that LUS officials will present information about the comprehensive plan to demolish, remove, and redevelop the Louis “Doc” Bonin Electric Generating station with a modern, energy-efficient plant and state-of-the-art operations center.

There's an ordinance slated for introduction at Tuesday's council meeting about this topic; it would approve a three-year phased in rate increase for all LUS customers. To read about that and see the ordinance for yourself, click here.