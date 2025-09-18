Two lanes of Youngsville Highway reopen

YOUNGSVILLE — Crews have reopened two lanes of Highway 89, also known as the Youngsville Highway, while construction on the busy road continues.

While that's good news for the area, Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter said the intersection at Ivy Cottage and the Youngsville Highway will remain closed until drainage work at the intersection is complete.

In a press release, Ritter said crews still need to complete drainage and curb work on the west side, final base preparation on the additional unopened lanes, and asphalt lifts.

"Reopening two lanes is another great milestone in this project, but more work lies ahead," Ritter said. "Each phase moves us closer to delivering a safer, more efficient roadway that will serve Youngsville well into the future. Thank you for your patience and for driving with caution as we continue this progress."

Once this first phase of the project is complete, Ritter said crews will begin working on the section of the highway from Heart D Farm Road to Ambassador Caffery Parkway and then Fortune Road to Griffin Road.