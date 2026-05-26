Two Lafayette educators advance to finalist round for statewide honors

The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) announced Tuesday that two LPSS educators have advanced from semifinalists to finalists for the 2027 Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year awards.

LPSS Finalists

Alysa Leblanc, teacher at Milton Elementary School

Finalist for Louisiana Teacher of the Year

Finalist for Louisiana Teacher of the Year Dr. Holly Boffy, principal of the W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center

Finalist for Louisiana Principal of the Year

Only nine finalists statewide were selected.

The Louisiana Department of Education announced the finalists this week, recognizing educators who are making exceptional gains with students and helping them achieve at the highest levels in the state.

“We are incredibly proud of Alysa and Dr. Boffy for advancing to the finalist round,” said LPSS Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr. “Both educators are making a tremendous impact on students and represent the commitment to excellence found throughout Lafayette Parish schools.”

In partnership with Dream Teachers and the Louisiana Association of Principals, the LDOE recognizes exceptional educators each year through its Teacher and Principal of the Year programs.

The overall honorees will be announced in July during the 20th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala.