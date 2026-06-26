Two juveniles arrested in Lafayette house fire

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Two juveniles have been arrested after Lafayette fire investigators determined a vacant house fire was intentionally set, officials said.

Firefighters responded around 4:09 p.m. May 14 to the 600 block of Patterson Street after neighbors reported smoke coming from a vacant single-family home. When crews arrived, flames were coming from a side window of the house.

Firefighters entered the home and extinguished the fire within 20 minutes. The house sustained heavy fire damage, officials said.

After the fire was out, fire officials determined the home was unoccupied and had been vacant for several months. Investigators said the fire started in the living room and was intentionally set.

Two juveniles, ages 13 and 14, were arrested in connection with the fire. Both were charged with simple arson.

Fire officials said an arrest is pending for a third juvenile suspect.