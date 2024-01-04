Two juveniles arrested in shooting death of Carencro man

CARENCRO, La. — The Carencro Police Department has arrested two juveniles involved in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man, Chief David Anderson announced today.

According to Chief Anderson, Carencro Police responded to the 100 block of Collins Street shortly after 2 am on January 2, 2024, for a report of shots fired. Arriving officers located a male subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as O'Shay Breaux, 20, of Carencro. Breaux was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, officials report.

Detectives have located two juveniles suspects from Opelousas. Both juveniles have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges:



2nd Degree Murder

Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

"This will be the only information released at this time as detectives continue to investigate this case," said Chief Anderson.