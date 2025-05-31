Two house fires overnight in Carencro area; Firefighters injured

CARENCRO, La. — Two Friday night house fires left multiple firefighters with injuries.

The first fire happened just before 9 p.m., where a vehicle fire under the carport of a home on Hidden Oaks Drive spread to the attic. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming through the roof. The home was left with heavy fire damage, but all occupants escaped safely. The fire did not spread to any neighboring homes.

Two Carencro firefighters were left with minor burns and were treated on scene.

Crews were sent to fight a second fire just after midnight on the 2700 block of Gendarme. The fire could be seen through the roof of a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly, but 50 percent of the home was heavily damaged.

Again, all occupants escaped without injury, but one Lafayette firefighter was injured when part of the ceiling collapsed. He was transported to a local hospital, treated and released.

Both incidents remain under investigation.