Two dogs perish in Wednesday house fire

A family lost two of their four dogs in a house fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Perkins Drive around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, after a neighbor saw smoke coming from the house and called 911.

Firefighters went into the house and discovered a fire in the kitchen; they got the fire out within 15 minutes. The home sustained heavy fire damage.

The owner was not home when the fire started, and there were four dogs inside. Two of the four perished in the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue the other two and get them out of the home.

Fire officials determined that the fire originated on top of the range in the kitchen. The fire was ruled an accident.