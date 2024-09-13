Two children arrested in connection with social media threats

Two children were arrested by Lafayette Police, accused of making threats to Comeaux High School.

One was a threat made in a Comeaux Snap Chat group. A student threatened to shoot up the school while wearing pajama pants. That child, identified as a 12-year-old boy, was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of terrorizing.

The second one happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday, when a call was made to the police, threatening to shoot up the school. In that case a 14-year-old girl was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.

"Lafayette Police Department wants the community to know that the students are always our highest priority and these threats are taken very seriously. We will work tirelessly to track down the people who make these threats. This is never a joking matter. Anyone who comes across threatening information about our schools is urged to report it to law enforcement," a release states.