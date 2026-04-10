Two arrests in Youngsville tied to inappropriate behavior with a juvenile

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — Youngsville Police Department made two arrests Thursday related to inappropriate behavior with a juvenile.
Drake Lawrence Bergeron, 28, of Lafayette was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:
- Indecent behavior with a juvenile
- Child sexual abuse material
- Computer-aided solicitation of a minor
Edis Guevara Carrvajal was also arrested and booked into LPCC, facing the following charges:
- Carnal knowledge of a juvenile
- multiple traffic-related offenses
YPD said Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into Carrjaval because of his immigration status.
Both cases remain active and are under investigation. Police said they expect more arrests.