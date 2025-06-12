Two arrested in Feu Follet shooting

Two Lafayette men have been booked in connection with a Saturday shooting on Feu Follet Road.

Police were called to the 300 block around 9:30 p.m. on June 7. They found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover, police say.

Investigators determined that the motive was robbery, and they were able to identify two suspects who have since been located and arrested.

Damon Clay, 19, and Christian Darby, 19, both of Lafayette, were each booked with one count attempted first-degree murder.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, investigators are asking that you please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.