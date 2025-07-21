Two arrested in attack on Lafayette man

Two men are accused of kidnapping, shooting and stabbing a Lafayette man last week.

Kaleb Benoit, 20, and Cameron Babineaux, 25, both of Lafayette, are accused in the July 16 attack. Benoit turned himself in and has been booked in St. Martin Parish. Babineaux was arrested in Texas and will be booked when he is returned to Louisiana.

The investigation began early on July 16, when a motorist reported a man lying on the side of Prairie Highway. Deputies found the man, who said he'd been kidnapped at gunpoint in Lafayette and transported to St. Martin Parish, where he was shot, stabbed multiple times and left on the side of the road.

Benoit and Babineaux were identified as suspects and warrants for their arrest were issued.

Benoit turned himself in on July 18. No bond has been set for his release.

Investigators learned that Babineaux was traveling to Texas, and so they called police there, and Babineaux was arrested the same day. He was booked into the Chambers County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges, and will be transported later to St. Martin Parish to be booked in this case.

The joint investigation with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office remains ongoing.