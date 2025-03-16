Two arrested after early morning shooting in Duson

DUSON, La. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in Duson early Saturday morning that left two people injured.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, March 15, Duson Police responded to a shooting in progress on the 800 block of First Street. Upon arrival, officers found one person with shrapnel injuries and learned another person had been taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

During their investigation, Duson officers were able to determine more than 12 gunshots had been fired by a group of people who had traveled to the home, where the incident took place, to fight with the residents of the home.

Arrest warrants were issued for Marcelle Boutin, 18, and Preston Nation, 20, for principal to attempted second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, respectively.

In collaboration with Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies, Duson Police were able to locate and arrest Boutin and Nation in Lafayette. Both are being booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.