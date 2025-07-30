Turf vs. grass: outdoor surfaces hit high temps

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As temperatures climb into the upper 90s, KATC tested how hot common outdoor surfaces really get, and the results could change how you think about summer safety.

What is the turf temperature?

On the hottest day of the year so far in Lafayette Parish, KATC’s Jobie Lagrange visited St. Julien Park with two instruments: an infrared thermometer and a weather meter. The goal? Measure the real-time differences between turf, grass, pavement, and shaded areas and see what those numbers reveal about outdoor heat risks.

Most people assume the hottest part of the day is noon, but temperatures continue rising until the late afternoon said and the difference between shaded grass and turf under the same sun? Almost 60 degrees.

Testing began just after noon and continued through 3 p.m., revealing stark contrasts: while shaded air temperatures hit 96°F, turf surfaces peaked at 169°F, hotter than the plastic playground equipment, which topped out at 148°F. In direct sun, paved surfaces were around 134°F, while shaded ground cooled to 103°F, a 30-degree difference just by stepping out of the sun.

Here is the air temperature in the shade at 12 PM, which was 91.5 degrees.

Compared to the temperature in the shade at 3 pm, which was 95.6 degrees.

The pavement in the shade was 99.4 degrees.

While the temperature of the pavement in full sun was 134.2 degrees.

The grass next to the turf? It was 110.8 degrees.

Here is the temperature of the turf, 162.6 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, prolonged exposure to high surface temperatures can cause serious heat-related illnesses, especially in children and pets. Materials like artificial turf and plastic playgrounds absorb and retain heat, increasing the risk of burns even when the air temperature feels manageable.

These numbers show why shade, hydration, and proper footwear are more than comfort, they’re safety necessities.

Health experts recommend wearing light-colored clothing, staying hydrated, and using SPF 30+ sunscreen while outdoors. For real-time alerts and temperature forecasts, the KATC Weather App and katc.com offer up-to-the-minute safety resources.

