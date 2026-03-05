Tsunami parent company files for Chapter 11 reorganization

The owners of Tsunami, one of Lafayette's first sushi restaurants and a Downtown institution, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The owners also filed on behalf of their other groups, Kabuki, LLC, Hairando, LLC, and Dai Yon, LLC. They requested that the court consolidate the cases. According to court filings, all four companies are owned by two Wyoming LLCs, Yoi Okasan and Yoi Asa; Yoi Okasan is owned by Connie Hargrave, and Yoi Asa is owned by Dr. Sarwat Gad, Hargrave's son-in-law. Brandon Hargrave, Connie's son and Gad's brother-in-law, manages all four companies, the filings state.

The filings also state that they're all defendants in a lawsuit filed in Baton Rouge by Chad Hughes - who is listed as manager of a Louisiana-based LLC with Tsunami Lafayette's address in state corporation records. Connie Hargrave and Gad also are listed as members of that LLC.

All four restaurants serve "sushi and related cuisine," with two Baton Rouge locations and one in New Orleans in addition to the original Lafayette restaurant.

The filings for Tsunami Lafayette indicates that entity has fewer than 50 creditors, estimated assets of less than $50,000 and liabilities between $100,000 and $500,000. The creditor list includes 23 companies, including fish, produce and linen suppliers, pest control, beverage suppliers, sign makers, a CPA, a plumbing service, an ice company and a fire extinguisher provider.

Here's the statement they got from the companies:

On March 2, 2026, the four operating companies that branded as the Tsunami Restaurants in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and New Orleans filed for reorganization under the small business bankruptcy code. The small business federal law initiated in response to the Covid Pandemic provides companies with an opportunity to reorganize their financial affairs, pay their creditors, and continue doing business, without the threat of litigation.

Tsunami Restaurants are not closing but are merely reorganizing and will continue serving unique sushi, sashimi, and Asian dishes in all four locations without interruption. Customers should expect to continue to receive the same quality of service and meals upon which the restaurants built their brand.

The parent companies of the Tsunami Restaurants have not filed for reorganization but elected to reorganize their subsidiaries and continue to serve their customers in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and New Orleans. The Tsunami brand began in Lafayette, expanded to Baton Rouge then New Orleans. The restaurants are considered a favorite amongst locals who love Sushi. Tsunami is known for unique Asian dishes, excellent service, and a stylish atmosphere.

Tsunami is guided in their reorganization/rehabilitation program by experienced accounting, financial, legal, and business advisors. Tsunami and their team of experts expect to complete their reorganization in the coming months and continue building the Sushi experience across Louisiana and beyond.

