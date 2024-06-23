Truck catches fire at I-10 Travel Center in Duson

DUSON, La. — A vehicle caught fire Sunday morning while at the I-10 Travel Center in Duson, according to Duson Fire Chief Coby Duhon.

On June 23, 2024, at 10:52 am, the Duson Volunteer Fire Department received a call of a vehicle fire at the I-10 Travel Center, located in the 200 block of Austria Road. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck fully engulfed. The vehicle was under the metal covering near the fuel pumps with heat and smoke causing damage to the structure; however, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and save the structure, Chief Duhon reports.

Due to the proximity of the burning vehicle to fuel pumps, Lafayette Fire Hazardous Materials unit also responded to the scene.

Chief Duhon commended the efforts of his department, saying, “With the proper personnel and response time only a vehicle was lost today, no injuries were recorded and there was minimal structure damage.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.