Trick-or-treater hit by vehicle in Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — On Halloween night, a four-year-old trick-or-treater was hit by a vehicle exiting a neighborhood in Youngsville.

According to Youngsville Police Department, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Brook Hill Drive. A vehicle exiting the neighborhood at a slow speed hit the child while they were trick-or-treating.

Officers with YPD and Youngsville Fire Department personnel were already in the neighborhood at the time of the incident. Acadian Ambulance arrived shortly after and took the child to a local hospital, where YPD said the child is now in stable condition with moderate injuries.

The Youngsville Police Department reminds all drivers and pedestrians to use extra caution during community events and holiday activities.