Trial underway for Lafayette toddler murder case

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The trial of John Mitchell Nicholas began Monday in Lafayette, where he faces charges including second-degree murder in the death of 19-month-old Kaci Cyprian.

The child was killed during an August 2023 officer-involved shooting involving Nicholas and the Lafayette Police Department.

According to The Advocate, a judge has ruled that body camera video and a 911 call will be admitted as evidence.

Prosecutors say Nicholas opened fire after officers forced entry during a reported domestic disturbance, sparking a gunfight that left multiple people injured, including an officer who was partially paralyzed.

Cyprian’s parents have filed a federal lawsuit against Lafayette Consolidated Government and officers involved in the shooting, which is on hold pending the outcome of the criminal case. For more details, view the original report from KATC.