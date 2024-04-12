Trash Bash volunteers needed in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Keep Lafayette Beautiful and the Environmental Quality Division of Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), in partnership with the Bayou

Vermilion District and Parish Proud, are asking citizens of all ages to participate in the 40th annual Trash Bash on April 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All are invited to beautify Lafayette by cleaning its streets, parks, and waterways while enjoying the "bash" afterward with a free t-shirt and lunch.

Neighborhood groups, scouts, nonprofits, and businesses are asked to choose a site within Lafayette Parish where they can clean up litter. There is no cost to participate. Volunteers can register by calling 337-291-5637 or by emailing recycling@lafayettela.gov. A few canoes are available for reservation by those wanting to clean up on the Bayou Vermilion. Volunteers may also bring their own watercraft.

This community cleanup effort is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Volunteers are instructed to meet at the Bayou Vermilion District's Begnaud House, across from the Beaver Park Pavilion, located at 500 Fisher Road, to pick up supplies. Gloves, litter bags, litter grabbers, and high-visibility vests will be provided at the Begnaud House that morning. Paddles and life vests will be provided for those who reserve canoes, and transportation will be provided upstream.

Volunteers may also arrange to pick up supplies at the Recycling Office at 400 Dugas Road before the event. They should bring a durable water bottle, wear closed-toe shoes, and wear sunscreen.

For more information or to help identify a project site, please contact the Recycling Office at 337-291-5637 or recycling@lafayettela.gov.

