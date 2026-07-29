TRAFFIC TALK: Lafayette Police on scene of major crash on I-10

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lafayette Police Department is currently working a major vehicle crash on the I-10 cloverleaf. The ramp to I-10 Westbound is closed while officers work the scene.

At approximately 2:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to a major vehicle crash on the northbound I-49 on-ramp to I-10 westbound. A preliminary investigation indicates that Vehicle #1, for reasons unknown, left the roadway, traveled up an embankment, and collided with Vehicle #2, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Police Department. The impact caused both vehicles to overturn. Both drivers suffered critical injuries, and a total of four individuals were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.