Traffic fatality has closed Pinhook

East Pinhook is closed from Evangeline Thurway to Gauthier Road as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, because of a fatal traffic crash.

Lafayette Police are on the scene of the crash, which happened in the 700 block of E. Pinhook Road around 10:20 a.m. Thursday.

One of the motorists involved has died, police say.

As of 11:30 a.m., the Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Unit is on scene and conducting the investigation.

E. Pinhook Road from the Evangeline Thruway to Gauthier Road is closed in both directions at this time. Motorists should avoid this area until further notice. An update will be provided when more information becomes available, and the roadway has been reopened.