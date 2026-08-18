Traffic changes planned for UL Lafayette Move-In Week

About 3,400 University of Louisiana at Lafayette students will move into campus residence halls and apartments this week ahead of the start of the Fall 2026 semester.

Move-In Week will begin Wednesday, Aug. 19, when freshmen participating in SOUL Camp B arrive on campus. Freshman move-in will continue Thursday and Friday, Aug. 20-21. Other students living in campus residence halls and apartments will move in Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22-23.

The influx of students and their families will result in temporary traffic changes and road closures near campus, particularly on Thursday and Friday.

East St. Mary Boulevard will be closed from Girard Park Drive/Taft Street to Johnston Street on Aug. 20-21. During the closure, East St. Mary Boulevard will operate as a one-way street beginning at Johnston Street and will be reserved for move-in traffic. Motorists should use East University Avenue as a detour.

Traffic flow on Rex Street will also be reversed Thursday and Friday to accommodate move-in.

Hebrard Boulevard will be used for students moving into the Rose Garden residence halls Wednesday through Friday. Access to the roadway will be limited during move-in operations.

The traffic changes will also affect access to several businesses and health care facilities along East St. Mary Boulevard.

Visitors to Bustle Up Fitness and Our Lady of Lourdes Rehab Center should park in the 501 Parking Garage at 501 E. St. Mary Blvd. and access the garage and building from Dunreath Street. Those visiting Our Lady of Lourdes Imaging Center – St. Mary may park in the small lot in front of the facility at 601 E. St. Mary Blvd. or use the 501 Parking Garage.

Motorists traveling near campus should expect increased traffic throughout Move-In Week and allow additional travel time, particularly Thursday and Friday.

Several University parking areas will also be reserved for move-in activities. Regular parking and traffic patterns are expected to resume Monday, Aug. 24.

Fall semester classes at UL Lafayette begin Monday, Aug. 24.