Traffic changes coming to University Avenue as project proceeds

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Traffic, Roads, and Bridges Department announces upcoming changes to traffic flow on University Avenue as part of ongoing improvements to the University Avenue Corridor Project.

Beginning Wednesday, July 23, weather permitting, nightly alternating lane closures will take place on University Avenue between Cameron Street (US 90) and I-10. These closures are necessary for pavement and striping modifications as the contractor transitions to Phase II of construction.

In the coming three to four weeks, motorists will see a new traffic configuration within the project limits. As part of this change, left turns will no longer be permitted along median sections under construction. Existing daytime lane closures will remain in effect throughout this phase.

The nightly lane closures are expected to continue through Spring 2026.

While LCG recognizes these changes may present a challenge to drivers, they represent critical progress toward a safer, more efficient University Avenue. The long-term goal of this project is to transform the corridor into a more accessible, walkable, and community-friendly gateway into Lafayette, enhancing both traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

LCG encourages all drivers to use caution in the area, follow posted signage, and allow extra travel time.