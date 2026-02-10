Traditional French king cakes make one Lafayette bakery a hotspot during Mardi Gras

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Poupart Bakery in Lafayette says many people line up during the Mardi Gras season to grab one of their traditional French king cakes — a tradition that came to the Hub City decades ago.

“They ended up opening up a little bakery, and then it grew into this,” said Patrick Poupart of his parents.

Poupart, the owner of Poupart Bakery, says his parents moved to Lafayette from France and later opened the bakery.

“My parents opened their first bakery in 1967. This location was opened in 1970,” Poupart said.

As the only authentic French bakery in Acadiana, they see lines of customers waiting for authentic treats.

One customer favorite is their traditional French king cake. Poupart said what makes their French king cake different is that it has two layers of puff pastry with an almond cream in the center.

“It’s real light and flaky. It’s not sweet like regular king cake. It’s not heavy with all the sugar all the colors and everything. It’s what we make back home in France,” he said.

Because of the king cake’s traditional French roots, the bakery sees many people line up to order one.

He said, “We do see a lot of people come in and get it. People come in just for that king cake a lot of times. They know and they like it.”

Jim Davis, a Poupart Bakery customer, says he enjoys the bakery’s king cakes.

“We love them. World famous,” he said. “Best around.”

The bakery also serves other king cakes like their Chantilly king cake and biscoff king cake.

Poupart Bakery sells their traditional king cakes year-round.