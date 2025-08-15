Trader Joe's headed to Lafayette

Trader Joe’s is confirmed to be coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana, according to DL acquired documents. The new 16,500-square-foot store will be built at 1710 Camellia Boulevard, near River Ranch, Developing Lafayette is reporting.

If you’ve never shopped at Trader Joe’s, the store is known for its unique grocery selection, private-label products, and seasonal items, Developing Lafayette says.

Most locations feature a neighborhood-style design, and while plans for the Lafayette store haven’t been released, we can expect it to follow a similar format, they say.

