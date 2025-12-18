Toy safety reminders ahead of the holidays

LAFAYETTE PARISH — During the holiday season, Acadian Ambulance reminds adults to take precautions to ensure they choose safe toys for children.

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital provides seven key recommendations to help prevent toy-related injuries.

- Choose toys appropriate for the child's age. Always check age guidelines on the packaging before purchasing.

- Avoid toys with small or detachable parts. Inspect toys for loose or breakable pieces. If a part fits inside a toilet-paper roll, it can pose a choking hazard for young children.

- Avoid sharp edges on toys. Toys made of thin, hard plastic or metal can cause cuts or injuries.

- Avoid long cords or strings. Anything longer than 7 inches could be a choking hazard.

- Do not purchase toys containing magnets or button batteries. Swallowed magnets can attach internally and cause serious injury, and button batteries can cause dangerous internal burns.

- Be cautious with older painted toys. They may contain lead.

- Include proper safety gear with ride-on toys that require balance.

Take precautions this holiday season and keep your child's safety a top priority.

