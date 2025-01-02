Tools for Schools: Lafayette Middle School

On air transcript:

Lafayette Middle is a longstanding institution in Lafayette Parish, as you probably already know, Lafayette Middle was the original Lafayette High School. We have a very hands on approach and we do address the whole child. The kids are it. The kids are everything to me. And as you know, these kids are our future. And we want to take every step imaginable to make sure that these kids have what they need and what they want for the future. In the library is the place where that journey to the future begins. The kids are everything to me.

When I contacted Tools for Schools, I had this update in mind and thankfully tools for school came through so that my kids can have an updated space to read in the library and enjoy all that the library has to offer.

I hope the kids understand that, you know, there are people in the community that cares about them. There are good people in this community that are willing to just do what it takes to make sure that kids are not overlooked, regardless of their background, that they do care, and that they're willing to do whatever it takes.

THANK YOU TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS!

