Tip-A-Cop fundraiser proceeds distributed

More than $4,000 was distributed to two nonprofits Thursday, the proceeds from a fundraiser last month.

Back in May, the Tip A Cop Fundraising Event was held to benefit Faith House Domestic Violence Crisis Center and Lafayette Crime Stoppers.

Folks could dine at two locations of locally owned Deano's Pizza, and get their dinner served by local law enforcement officers. All tips were collected to benefit the two agencies.

On Thursday, each agency got a check for more than $2,000 as a result of the event.

Here are some photos: