Tim Noel, well-known local hair stylist, has died

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, August 22, 2026, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley for Timothy John Noel, 66, who passed away surrounded by his family at his home on August 14, 2026.

The gathering will be Saturday, August 22, 2026 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Geesey-Ferguson Chapel, 301 North Ave. F, Crowley, LA 70526

Timothy "Tim" Noel was one of the most in demand hair dressers in Lafayette for almost half a century. At Noel's off Bertrand Drive for many years, and then as Noel's By Appointment on Kaliste Saloom, Tim was a professional in its rarest form - but he also was a friend and confident, loving son, brother, nephew and uncle. He will be much missed by the Noel and Dupuis families.

He is survived by five siblings, Donna Dartez and her husband Ed of Crowley, Leroy Dupuis and his wife Mona of Crowley, Chris Dupuis and his wife Malessa of Egan, Malcolm Dupuis and his wife Kyla of Mermentau Cove, and Tyson Dupuis and his wife Heather of Maxie; his sister-in-law, Samantha Dupuis of Abbeville; his aunt, Betty LaVergne Richard of Church Point; his uncle Kermit LaVergne and his wife Janet of Mamou; and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Tim is preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Adolph Dupuis; his brother, Jody Evans Dupuis; and one sister, Tina Marie Noel.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.